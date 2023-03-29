The Mandalorian Uncorks a Murder Mystery — Do You Have a Suspect?

The Mandalorian this week was all about pesky pirates, in an action-packed episode that led to the reveal that someone sporting Beskar has apparently done a very, very bad thing. Star Wars TV Status Report: Skeleton Crew, Ahsoka and Others

Coming out of a “Previously On” that very much tipped its hand, Season 3, Episode 5 — titled “The Pirate” — found Gorian Shard’s cruiser hovering above Nevarro, before unleashing holy hell on the built-up town below. High Magistrate Greef Karga scrambled to get a message to Carson Teva at the New Republic’s Adelphi base, before leading his people to relative safety at the lava flats on the outskirts of town. Teva’s hands were a bit tied, seeing as Nevarro is an independent world under the watch of neither the New Republic or Empire remnants, so he made tracks for Coruscant to make an in-person appeal on the planet’s behalf.

Alas, there, Colonel Tuttle (hey, Tim Meadows!) shrugged off Teva’s request, saying that the New Republic has a backlog of actual member worlds they need to take care of, before they help out an indie. Of some note, Amnesty program member G68 set herself up to be in on this confab, and even opined that Nevarro could learn a lesson from their Switzerland status.

Teva then made a trip to the Mandalorians’ hidden covert on the still-unnamed lake planet, having apparently been tipped to its location by R5-D4. After Teva made his pitch that Mando help out his good friend Greef, the Mandalorians held a meeting. There, Mando argued in favor of helping out Nevarro, noting that he himself was offered a sweet, sweet parcel of land where the Mandalorians could live out in the open, where kids could play. Superswole Paz then took the mic hammer and seemed to be launching into a “They bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting into, I say let ’em crash!” speech, but it took a turn when he asserted that as Mandalorians, it is their duty to join the fight! And so they did.

The plan: Bo-Katan piloted a Kom’rk Class fighter transport, while Din (and Grogu) took the N-1. The N-1 made the first run at Shard’s cruiser, serving as a distraction, while the others dropped from Bo’s transport onto the streets of Nevarro, and began mowing down pirates. It was a pretty eclectic, ground and air battle sequence — if you don’t watch with Disney+’s Audio Description Lady turned on, I highly recommend you do — and though the Mandalorians took a few hits, Din and Bo wound up taking out several stubfighters and then the cruiser’s engines, forcing Shard to crash-land. (Of note, Shard’s No. 1, Vane, at one point bailed on the fight and flew off to parts unknown.)

In the aftermath, Greef thanked the Mandalorians and invited them to make Nevarro their new home. Soon after, the Armorer summoned Bo-Katan for a private meet in their sect’s former sewer covert, to say that if she truly saw a Mythosaur — which the Armorer herself always assumed was but the stiff of legends — it is “a sign that the next age is upon us,” and that “Mandalorians must all come together.”

To that end, the Armorer invited Bo to round up more scattered Mandalorians — and with her helmet off. As the Armorer explained to the rest of their stunned crowd as their new member showed her face, “Bo-Katan walks both worlds, so she can bring all tribes together.” Because “it is time to retake Mandalore.”

Then, in a bonus scene of sorts, we caught up with Captain Carson Teva in his X-wing, as he stumbled upon a derelict Lambda shuttle. Having his droid dispatch a scanner, it was discovered that the New Republic shuttle was the prison transport for Moff Gideon. This confirmed that Gideon had not, per rumors, made it to trial. What’s more, the breached ship contained multiple dead guards, and the only clue to their killer/Gideon’s rescuer being… a shard of Beskar.

What is your kneejerk theory on who, presumably sporting Beskar armor, killed several friendlies in order to spring Moff Gideon?