Tuesday Ratings: Will Trent Eyes Possible High in Viewership

In the latest TV show ratings, with CBS’ FBIs in rerun mode: NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s The Rookie tied for the nightly demo win, while the former also copped Tuesday’s biggest audience. Our 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

ABC | The Rookie (with 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating), Feds (2.8 mil/0.3) and Will Trent (3.5 mil/0.3) all added viewers and were steady in the demo, with the latter on track to possibly match (or beat!) its biggest audience of the season.

THE CW | Superman & Lois (650K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs, while Gotham Knights (490K/0.1) gained some.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.7 mil/0.4) and Accused (1.9 mil/0.2) were steady.

NBC | Night Court (3.3 mil/0.4), American Auto (1.9 mil/0.2), The Voice (5 mil/0.5) and That’s My Jam (2.7 mil/0.4) were all steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.