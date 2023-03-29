Dave: How to Binge the First Two Seasons and Stream Season 3

Dave is back, and you won’t want to miss the titular rapper’s first headlining tour in Season 3, which kicks off with its first two episodes on FXX Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c.

Here’s how to binge earlier episodes and stay up to date on the newest season.

Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky, the comedy series’ third season finds Dave embarking on his first headlining tour “and looking for love along the way.” But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is — and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

How to Watch Dave on Streaming

Dave airs on FXX, but new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. As a Hulu subscriber, you gain access to tons of original content including Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Handmaid’s Tale, Fleishman Is in Trouble and more. Hulu also streams shows like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Fox’s 9-1-1 the day after they air, as well as offers a library filled with older titles like Killing Eve and How I Met Your Mother.

RELATED STORIES The Handmaid's Tale Showrunner Bruce Miller to Step Down for Final Season, Will Focus on The Testaments Spinoff

The Handmaid's Tale Showrunner Bruce Miller to Step Down for Final Season, Will Focus on The Testaments Spinoff Up Here: Grade the Premiere of Hulu's Musical Romantic Comedy

HULU STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($7.99/month; $14.99/month for Hulu with no ads)



Hulu offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options (plus a “hack” for signing up through Disney+). If you sign up for Hulu, you can choose between the Basic plan with ads for $7.99 per month, or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles (for on-the-go-viewing) for $14.99/month.

Hulu offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re subscribing, or want to subscribe, to Disney+ and ESPN+. For $12.99/month, you can subscribe to the Trio Basic bundle which bundles Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ (both with ads). Or, if you want to bundle the three streamers and avoid ads on Disney+ and Hulu programs, opt for the Trio Premium bundle which is $19.99 per month. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

Now, if you’re the kind of person who misses the unpredictability of channel surfing, there is a Hulu + Live TV bundle for $69.99/month. This plan includes Hulu’s streaming library in addition to over 85 TV channels (eliminating the need for cable TV). You can record programs with an unlimited DVR as well as stream on ESPN+ and Disney+. (This plan includes ad interruptions on all the streaming platforms and live TV.)

But what if you only want Disney+ and Hulu? Where’s that bundle? Here’s the secret: Sign up for Hulu through the Disney+ website with the Duo Basic bundle, and for just $9.99 per month, you can stream the entire Disney+ and Hulu libraries with ads.

What Is Dave About?

The comedy centers on Dave, “a neurotic man in his late twenties who believes he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time,” according to the official logline. The star-studded third season features appearances from Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Rick Ross, Travis Barker and Usher.

WATCH DAVE SEASON 3 TRAILER NOW:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)