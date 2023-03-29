Hilarie Burton's It Couldn't Happen Here True Crime Series Scores Season 2

The Hilarie Burton Morgan-hosted True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here has been renewed for a six-episode Season 2 at SundanceTV.

The renewal is part of an expansion of SundanceTV’s “True Crime Story” franchise, which has also added two new series — True Crime Story: Citizen Detective and Crimes of Entitlement, both of which are focused on “telling gripping true crime stories from unique perspectives” — and includes the June 15 series debut of Look Into My Eyes, which explores the story of Dr. George Kenney and his fall from grace after 10 years as a beloved principal at North Port High School in Florida where he practiced hypnosis on students.

In It Couldn’t Happen Here, New York Times bestselling author Burton Morgan lends empathy and advocacy to small-town American crime stories as she explores how major crimes impact tight-knit communities. The series also sheds light on previously adjudicated cases where doubt about the existing verdict lingers. (An episode from the first season, for example, provided awareness that helped secure freedom for Devonia Inman, who had been wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years.)

In a statement, Morgan said, “I know how special it is to partner with a studio, network, production company and crew who all see the value in doing things radically different in the true crime space. From the jump, we wanted to correct many of the predatory practices that exist in the genre, and instead lead with advocacy and compassion. The fact that fans have rallied and we are seeing real change is proof that we need to keep going and keep shining a light.”