grown-ish Ending With Season 6 — Watch Announcement Video

Freeform’s grown-ish is officially ending after six seasons, marking the end of the ish-verse, which kicked off with ABC’s black-ish back in 2014. Cable TV: What's Renewed? Canceled?

The college comedy’s final season, which includes the series’ milestone 100th episode, will be split into two parts, with 6A airing this summer and 6B being held until 2024.

Grown-ish‘s final season stars Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre “Junior” Johnson, Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson, Diggy Simmons as Doug Edwards, and Daniella Perkins as Kiela Hall. Big-name guest stars include Lil Yachty and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” series creator Kenya Barris says in a statement. “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

Craig Doyle will close out the series as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Barris, Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

TVLine’s Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news of grown-ish’s imminent end. Will you miss spending time at Cal U? Drop a comment with your hopes for the final season below.