Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 14

Those savory Reagan family dinners will continue to be served, now that Blue Bloods has been officially renewed for Season 14.

The news comes five weeks after CBS renewed in one fell swoop another nine of its programs for the 2023-24 TV season — but not Blue Bloods, nor S.W.A.T. or East New York.

Thus far this season, Blue Bloods is averaging 9.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down just a tick from last season’s averages (9.8 mil/0.8). Out of the 13 dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 3 in audience (behind only NCIS and FBI) and ties for third in the demo.

“Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” CBS Entertainment chief Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck, and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family, and the series’ dramatic storytelling.”

Our sister site Deadline reported back on Feb. 21 that “after weeks of impasse,” talks to bring Blue Bloods back for Season 14 were “trending in the right direction” — though the trade also referenced “rumblings” that CBS was pushing for “pretty deep” cuts on the aging series, in exchange for a renewal. (Blue Bloods boasts seven full-time series regulars, plus five heavily recurring players who appear in every episode.)

But, Deadline more recently reported, both cast and producers agreed to salary cuts in order to keep the show going.

