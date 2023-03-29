TVLine Items: Awkwafina Is Nora Return Date, Ninja Warrior Renewed and More

No, Comedy Central hasn’t forgotten about Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

The comedy series will return for Season 3 on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:30/9:30c, a full 18 months after the Season 2 finale, which aired in October 2021.

The premiere date announcement was reported by our sister site Variety, which also unveiled a new teaser for the upcoming episodes. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek.

Inspired by Awkwafina’s real-life upbringing, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens stars the Crazy Rich Asians actress as a young woman leaning on her family — dad Wally (Mr. Robot‘s BD Wong), her grandmother (Orange Is the New Black‘s Lori Tan Chinn) and cousin Edmund (Saturday Night Live;s Bowen Yang) — as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer-borough New York City.

* NBC’s American Ninja Warrior has been renewed for Season 16, ahead of its Season 15 premiere in June (exact date TBD), our sister site Deadline reports.

* Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, streaming live Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Prime Video.

* Netflix has picked up the animated series Jentry Chau vs The Underworld, featuring the voices of Ali Wong (who also serves as an exec producer), Bowen Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Sheng Wang and Woosung Kim. The supernatural action series follows Jentry Chau (Wong), “a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town, who finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress,” per the official synopsis. “With the help of her weapons expert great-aunt and a millennia-old jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire), Jentry must now fight an entire underworld’s worth of monsters while balancing the horrors of high school.”

* Adult Swim has released a trailer for Genndy Tartakovsky’s new animated series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, premiering with its first two episodes on Thursday, May 4 at midnight on Adult Swim (and next day on HBO Max):

