Ratings: Bachelor Finale Down vs. 2022, Homecoming Ends Season (?) Flat

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s The Bachelor tied for the Monday demo win, with the former also delivering he night’s biggest audience.
ABC | The Bachelor‘s three-hour season ender averaged 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (read recap), down sharply from last year’s Clayton/Gabby/Rachel/Susie drama (which drew 4.7 mil and a 1.1).
NBC | The Voice (6.1 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady week-to-week, as was this season’s penultimate Quantum Leap (2.2 mil/0.3, read recap).
FOX | iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage averaged 1.9 mil and a 0.3.
CBS | That Young and the Restless 50th anniversary special drew 2.9 mil and a 0.3.
THE CW | All American (510K/0.1) and “bubble” drama All American: Homecoming‘s season (series?) finale (370K/0.1) each added just a handful of eyeballs, up 11 and 3 percent, respectively.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.