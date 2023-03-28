Ratings: Bachelor Finale Down vs. 2022, Homecoming Ends Season (?) Flat

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s The Bachelor tied for the Monday demo win, with the former also delivering he night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

ABC | The Bachelor‘s three-hour season ender averaged 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (read recap), down sharply from last year’s Clayton/Gabby/Rachel/Susie drama (which drew 4.7 mil and a 1.1).

NBC | The Voice (6.1 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady week-to-week, as was this season’s penultimate Quantum Leap (2.2 mil/0.3, read recap).

FOX | iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage averaged 1.9 mil and a 0.3.

CBS | That Young and the Restless 50th anniversary special drew 2.9 mil and a 0.3.

THE CW | All American (510K/0.1) and “bubble” drama All American: Homecoming‘s season (series?) finale (370K/0.1) each added just a handful of eyeballs, up 11 and 3 percent, respectively.

