Succession Opens Final Season With a Record-High Audience

“Congrats on saying the bigger number,” indeed.

HBO’s vaunted Succession kicked off its fourth and final season with an audience that improved upon its previous all-time high by a full 33%.

Sunday night’s season opener drew 2.3 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, based on Nielsen and first party data, marking a series high.

Total viewing for Sunday night was up 62% compared to last season’s premiere (which delivered 1.4 million viewers) and up 33% compared to last season’s finale (1.7 million), which was the previous record holder.

TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of "A-".

Keeping things in perspective, though: Compared to other Sunday-night HBO Original premieres, the Succession Season 4 premiere’s total viewing number is tracking 51% higher than the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus (which netted 1.5 million) but trails House of the Dragon (9.99. million), The Last of Us (4.7 million) and Euphoria (2.4 million) among recent HBO series.

