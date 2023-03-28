Black Knight, Starring Kim Woo-bin, Lands Release Date at Netflix

Netflix’s Black Knight is headed your way soon.

The streamer announced Tuesday that the dystopian action series starring Kim Woo-bin will premiere Friday, May 12. Netflix also released the official poster, which you can check out below.

Adapted from Lee Yoon-gyun’s popular webtoon series Delivery Knight, the show tells the story of the Black Knights, the delivery men “who endanger their lives to transport essentials to people in a polluted and dystopian world, where strict social hierarchy is enforced,” according to the official synopsis.

Woo-bin (Our Blues, White Christmas) leads the project as refugee Sa-wol, aka the legendary deliveryman 5-8, as he “takes on the all-powerful Cheonmyeong Group in a dystopian portrayal of Korea devastated by severe air pollution, making it uninhabitable without an oxygen mask.”

“I felt immense happiness while filming this series,” the South Korean actor and model said of the series, “and I sincerely hope that our collective efforts resonate with the viewers, and they too relish every moment of it, just as I did.”

Black Knight also stars Song Seung-heon (Dinner Mate, The Great Show), Kang You-seok (Payback, Melting Me Softly) and Esom (Taxi Driver, Save Me).

Additionally, Master and Cold Eye’s Cho Ui-seok serves as both the director and writer. The series is produced by PROJECT318.