TVLine Items: Man on Fire Series on Netflix, Britannia Cancelled and More

A Man on Fire TV adaptation is set to light up Netflix.

The streamer has ordered a series based on author A.J. Quinnell’s thriller novels Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill, the first two books in a five-part series.

The eight-episode drama will follow John Creasy, “a broken ex-mercenary on a mission to avenge the death of his only friend, while protecting his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family,” per the official logline. Denzel Washington played the role of Creasy in the 2004 film adaptation, while Dakota Fanning portrayed the nine-year-old charge he must protect.

Writer and producer Kyle Killen (Awake, Halo) is set to write and executive-produce the series.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* U.K. broadcaster Sky has cancelled the British historical fantasy series Britannia, which aired on Prime Video and Epix in the U.S., after its third season, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Chris Chalk (Gotham, Perry Mason) will costar in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote’s Women as American writer James Baldwin, Deadline reports.

* Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Season 2 of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. The first two episodes premiere on Thursday, April 20. Watch:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?