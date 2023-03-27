Wizards Showrunner Wanted to Explore 'Obvious' Relationship Between Selena Gomez and Hayley Kiyoko's Characters

No disrespect to Alex Russo’s star-crossed romance with werewolf Mason, but the original showrunner of Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place had a much more interesting pairing in mind for Selena Gomez‘s character, one fans never got to see.

During his appearance on the March 27 episode of rewatch podcast Wizards of Waverly Pod, Peter Murrieta, who ran Wizards for its first three seasons (2007–2010), was asked to share a storyline he wishes he could have explored further. And it’s a biggie.

“I wished we could have played more with what was quite obvious to a lot of us, which was the relationship between Stevie and Alex,” Murrieta said, referring to the bad-girl wizard character played by Hayley Kiyoko in four episodes.

While he would have liked to explore them as potentially more than friends, Murrieta said, “We weren’t able to in that time, but it was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was. That would have been fun.”

“If it was just a few years down the line, we maybe could have played with that,” co-host Jennifer Stone said, with co-host David DeLuise acknowledging that “nowadays that could happen” on Disney Channel.

“Disney Channel has had characters, and they did it, but we got as close as we could,” Murrieta said. “Pretty close. It was pretty much right there.”

He also revealed what his ending would have been for the series, which actually did revolve quite a bit around Gomez and Gregg Sulkin’s characters: “I was hoping the fourth season would be about the building of [Alex] and Mason’s relationship,” he said. This time around, the couple would “be good for each other and fix each other.” And even though Alex would still win in the contest in Murrieta’s ending, she would give up being the family wizard because she’s in love with a non-wizard, just like her dad.

Murrieta also thought the show should have ended with Rachel Dratch (as grown-up Harper) reading this whole story to a bed full of kids.

Wizards fans, how do you feel about Murrieta’s dream ending, as well as what he wanted to explore between Alex and Stevie? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.