Neighborhood Hits the Jackpop! Look Who's Playing Max Greenfield's TV Dad

The Neighborhood is adding a branch to the Johnson family tree. The CBS comedy has tapped The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Kevin Pollak to play Dave’s estranged dad, TVLine has learned exclusively. Broadcast Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

Pollak will make his debut in the penultimate Season 5 episode, which is expected to air Monday, May 15. He will also appear in the May 22 finale.

Per CBS, Pollak’s Lamar disappeared when Dave (played by Max Greenfield) was only 11. As it turns out, Lamar’s reasons for abandoning his family are not what Dave thought — but as happy as Dave is to be reunited with his long-lost dad, he’s far from certain that he can trust the guy.

“When Kevin’s name came up, we immediately gravitated toward him,” showrunners Mike Schiff and Bill Martin tell TVLine. “Not just because he’s hilarious, but because he’s immediately warm and lovable, but also a little slippery.”

The Neighborhood has yet to disappoint in the guest-casting department. Taxi vet Marilu Henner appeared in Season 1 as Dave’s mom Paula. More recently, R&B legend Patti LaBelle and 30 Rock‘s Tracy Morgan were introduced in Season 4, as Calvin’s mother Marilyn and his well-to-do brother Curtis.

Pollak currently stars as Maisel family patriarch Moishe in the acclaimed Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which kicks off its fifth and final season on Friday, April 14 (watch trailer). He’s also no stranger to CBS sitcom family: He recurred in Seasons 1 and 2 of Mom as Christy’s dad Alvin, and returned for an encore appearance during its last season, in 2020. He also starred on the short-lived single-cam Angel From Hell, opposite Jane Lynch and Maggie Lawson.

As previously reported, The Neighborhood has already been renewed for Season 6, along with fellow CBS comedies Bob Hearts Abishola (for Season 5), Ghosts (Season 3) and Young Sheldon (Season 7). Season 5 resumes with on Monday, April 10 with the series’ milestone 100th episode.

