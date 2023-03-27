Succession Premiere: Sarah Snook Talks Big Shiv/Tom Drama and Details What 'Hurts Shiv's Pride' — Watch

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 4 premiere of Succession.

In Sunday’s Succession premiere, business opportunities flourished for Kendall, Shiv and Roman as they attempted to launch their own venture before ultimately pivoting their attention elsewhere. (Read a full recap here.) But while things seemed on the up professionally for the Roy offspring, Shiv’s personal life was falling to pieces.

Just minutes into the episode, estranged husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) called with a heads up that he’d been publicly spending time with Naomi Pierce. And while the stone-faced Shiv at first seemed merely peeved by the news, there was clearly much more emotion bubbling beneath the surface.

“For Shiv, there seems to be, ‘I have a set of rules and you don’t have the same rules as I do, and I’m allowed to go see people if I want,'” Shiv’s portrayer Sarah Snook tells TVLine in the video above. “As they discussed, they’re allowed to check out their options with this trial separation, but when it’s so obviously thrown back in her face, I think that hurts her pride.”

By premiere’s end, Tom and Shiv couldn’t reconcile their differences and after agreeing that they “gave it a go,” the couple decided to officially call it quits. But while the marriage may have finally run its course, it won’t be the last time Snook and Macfadyen share the screen.

“There’s a lot of great stuff coming up with Shiv and Tom,” teases Snook. “It was really fun this season because Matthew and I got to explore different aspects of the relationship between them. There’s a great argument that happens. It was really fun to yell at Matthew and have him yell at me. It’s quite a thing to have someone who’s so lovely yell at you!”

As for the Roy siblings’ nabbing Pierce out from under Logan, Kieran Culkin clues us in as to why Roman was so hesitant to change gears, and how he differs from his brother and sister in terms of his outlook and relationship with his father. Watch TVLine’s interview with Culkin below.

Thoughts on Shiv and Tom’s impending divorce? Do the siblings have what it takes to take down Logan? Drop your thoughts in the comments!