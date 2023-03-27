Ratings: March Madness Lifts CBS Sunday Slate, Magnum Audience Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ 60 Minutes led Sunday in total viewers and probably also scored the demo win, leading out of late-running March Madness coverage. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

CBS | Pending adjustment due to late starts, CBS currently has 60 Minutes down for 9 million total viewers, the newsmagazine’s best prelim audience since Jan. 8. Similarly, The Equalizer is eyeing its largest audience (6.7 mil) since Oct. 23, and East New York drew its most viewers (5.1 mil) since Jan. 15. NCIS: LA (4.2 mil) also added some eyeballs. (No reportable demo numbers for CBS just yet.)

ABC | AFV (4.3 mil/0.4) dipped, while American Idol (5.1 mil/0.6) and The Company You Keep (2.2 mil/0.3) both held steady.

NBC | Magnum P.I. (2.6 mil/0.2) slipped in viewers for a fourth straight week, to a new low, and is currently also matching its demo low. The Blacklist (1.8 mil/0.2) was steady.

FOX | Amid a sea of reruns, Housebroken returned to 600K and a 0.2.

