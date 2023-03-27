Game of Thrones' Lena Headey to Star in Netflix's Yellowstone-esque Western From Sons of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter

Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey is embarking on another epic TV adventure with a starring role in Netflix’s forthcoming Western-themed drama The Abandons, TVLine has confirmed.

The series, which hails from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, centers on a group of “diverse, outlier families as they pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, as a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out,” per the official show description provided by Netflix. “These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

Headey will play Fiona, a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family. Driven by a higher purpose – and a strong-willed Irish temper – her faith and love for her family trump all.

Headey will next be seen in HBO’s Watergate-themed limited series The White House Plumbers.