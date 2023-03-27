Jessica Chastain to Star in The Savant, New Limited Series at Apple TV+

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain is ready to take a big bite out of a juicy role at Apple TV+.

Fresh off her co-leading role in Showtime’s George & Tammy, Chastain has signed on to headline and serve as an executive producer on The Savant, Apple TV+ announced on Monday.

Although “storyline and character details are being kept under wraps” (per Apple TV+), the eight-episode limited series is inspired by a true story written by Andrea Stanley and published in Cosmopolitan. The lead for that August 2019 Cosmo story reads, “You’ve never heard of her, but somewhere in America, a top secret investigator known as the Savant is infiltrating online hate groups to take down the most violent men in the country.”

Melissa James Gibson (Anatomy of Scandal, House of Cards) will serve as showrunner on the series and exec-produce alongside director Matthew Heineman, Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Giles and Hearst Magazines’ Brian Madden. Andrea Stanley will consult.

Chastain is known for her work in movies such as The Eyes of Tammy Faye (for which she won her Oscar), The Good Nurse, Zero Dark Thirty and Interstellar, while her early- to mid-2000s TV roles included guest spots on Veronica Mars, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Close to Home, ‘Til Death and others

Last year in Showtime’s aforementioned Tammy & George mini, she played Tammy Wynette to Michael Shannon’s George Jones, a role for which she won a SAG Award and netted a Golden Globe nomination.

Chastain currently leads Broadway’s revival of the 1879 Henrik Ibson play A Doll’s House, where she plays Nora Helmer, a housewife who challenges traditional gender roles, opposite Succession’s Arian Moayed, who plays Nora’s husband, Torvald.