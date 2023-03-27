TVLine Items: Final Firefly Lane Trailer, Mean Girls Adds Hamm and More

It’s time to bid farewell to Firefly Lane‘s Tully and Kate.

Netflix has released an official trailer for part two of the second and final season of the drama series, starring Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs). The last seven episodes will premiere Thursday, April 27.

“What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our ‘Firefly Lane Girls Forever?’ We’ll learn the answer this season,” promises the official synopsis. But first, “Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud.

“In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match — that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the ’70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jon Hamm (Mad Men) has joined the cast of Paramount+’s Mean Girls: The Musical movie as Coach Carr, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* The American Music Awards will possibly take 2023 off, as the Billboard Music Awards have snagged the date typically reserved for the AMAs, our sister site Variety reports.

* Disney+ and Disney Junior have released a trio of sneak peeks from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, a new animated series set during The High Republic era and premiering Thursday, May 4. Check it out here:

* The Kardashians will return to Hulu for a third season beginning on Thursday, May 25, with new episodes releasing weekly. Watch a teaser:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?