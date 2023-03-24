YOU Ending With Season 5 on Netflix

Joe Goldberg’s reign of terror is coming to an end. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Netflix on Friday announced that YOU has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

Sera Gamble, who has overseen the series since it premiered in 2018 (on Lifetime!), will be stepping down as showrunner for Season 5, passing those duties along to new co-showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, who are also currently executive producers.

“As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,” Gamble said in a statement. “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the YOU team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

The show’s fourth season saw serial killer Joe relocate to London, where he attempted to begin anew as a college professor named Jonathan Moore. But old habits die hard, and old voices in your head are difficult to silence, so without giving too much away, let’s just say that Joe quickly fell back into his old ways. And now he’s returned to New York City, where it all began, for one last hurrah.

