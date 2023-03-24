ABC Cancels Janelle James-Hosted Game Show Final Straw After 1 Season

The Final Straw has collapsed in on itself: ABC has cancelled the Jenga-esque game show after one season, TVLine has learned. ABC Summer 2023 Premiere Dates

ABC declined to comment, but an ABC source concedes that the Janelle James-hosted series is “unlikely to return” for a second season.

Meanwhile, the fates of two other in-limbo ABC game shows, Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth, remain up in the air.

The Final Straw, which bowed last summer, found four teams of contestants facing off to combat “tremendous tipping towers. Each life-sized themed tower is chock full of various objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances as contestants try to successfully pull items from the stack without tipping it over in order to earn prizes. If the tower falls, the team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack, an epic battle of physics where the odds are literally stacked against them, in hopes of winning a life-changing grand prize.”

At the time of its launch, Rob Mills, EVP of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, heralded The Final Straw — which counted Peyton Manning among its EPs — as a wholly original concept boasting “big visuals” that “is sure to keep audiences on their toes and entertain families all summer long.”

News of Final Straw‘s demise comes just hours after ABC unveiled its unscripted-heavy summer lineup.