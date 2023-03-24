Pedro Pascal, Natasha Lyonne and More to Guest in HouseBroken Season 2 — Get a First Look at Their Characters

Some big-name breeds are making their debut in the second season of Fox’s HouseBroken (Sunday, 9:30/8:30c).

Pedro Pascal, Brie Larson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Natasha Lyonne are just four of the household names lending their voices to various animals in the animated comedy’s sophomore season, TVLine has learned exclusively.

They join the show’s current voice cast: Lisa Kudrow as poodle Honey, Clea DuVall as corgi Elsa, Nat Faxon as St. Bernard Chief and macaw Nathan, Will Forte as tortoise Shel, Tony Hale as terrier Diablo and George Clooney’s Berkshire pig Max, Sharon Hogan as Persian cat Tabitha, Jason Mantzoukas as “The Gray One,” and Sam Richardson as tabby cat Chico.

Ready to meet the newcomers? Let’s begin…

* Pedro Pascal as Claude, a “hideous but charming” hairless cat who develops feelings for Tabitha:



* Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne as Honey’s half siblings DJ and Oliver Smalls:

* Julia Louis Dreyfus as Boaracle, a “psychotic beaver”:

* Brie Larson as the voice of her own dog, Bowie, described as a “snobby purse dog who looks down on all ‘floor dogs’”:

* James McAvoy as Stan, an “overly dramatic lovelorn bird” who finds a way to complicate every situation:

* Melanie Lynskey as Pinky, a ferret who’s been given steroids to look like a poodle:

* Cynthia Erivo as an owl who duets with Diablo about the beauty of the night:

* Nicole Richie as Mama Cass, a bird Max meets at actual Richie’s house party:

* Molly Ringwald as Milly, an adorable little puppy who is bullied by Chico:

* And David Spade as… himself:

Which of these characters are you most excited to meet in Season 2?