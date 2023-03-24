Clone High Revival Sets Spring Premiere — But Who's Missing? And Which Character Has Been Recast?

HBO Max had us laughing, shivering and crying all over again on Friday with a special first look at the return of Clone High.

The batch of photos was unveiled during the animated comedy’s WonderCon panel, where several executive producers and cast members were on hand to preview the cult series’ revival, which will premiere this spring.

For the uninitiated, Clone High is an animated comedy about a high school populated by teenage clones of significant historical figures. The original series, which aired Stateside on MTV in 2003, was canceled after a single 13-episode season, ending with all of its characters being flash frozen in the high school meat locker during a particularly eventful prom night.

Now, “after a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates — all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships,” according to the official logline.

Returning voices include Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, Christa Miller, Donald Faison, Judah Miller, and executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Newcomers include Ayo Edebiri as Harriet Tubman, Vicci Martinez as Frida Kahlo, Kelvin Yu as Confucius, Neil Casey as Topher Bus, Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea, Sam Richardson as Wesley, Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles, Al Madrigal as Frederico, Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil, Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman, Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, and Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr.

Several major changes have occurred in the two decades since Clone High first aired. For example, you may notice that there is no longer a clone of Gandhi, who was a major character in the original series. Additionally, Cleopatra — previously voiced by white actress Miller — will now be voiced by Mitra Jouhari.

From MTV Entertainment Studios, Clone High is executive-produced by Lord, Miller, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja and Erik Durbin.

Are you excited to go back to Clone High? Check out more first looks below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.