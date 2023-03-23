Walker Independence's Justin Johnson Cortez to Potentially Recur on Walker

On the heels of wrapping his Season 1 run on The CW’s Walker Independence, Justin Johnson Cortez is set to guest-star on the mothership series. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

On Walker‘s yet-to-be-renewed, 1800s-set prequel spinoff, Cortez plays Calian, an Apache tracker who was the first person Abby (Katherine McNamara) met after being abruptly and rudely widowed, and as she made tracks for the titular Independence, Texas.

Now, during the tail end of Walker‘s third season (airing Thursdays at 8/7c), Cortez will guest-star as Sonny Alcala, a homicide detective who years ago got his start working closely with Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Captain James (Coby Bell).

Per Deadline, which first reported on the casting, Cortez’s role is described as “potentially recurring.” And if so, Detective Alcala could eventually be revealed to have ties to Windy‘s Calian.

Cortez’s first airdate is TBA, but the yet-to-be-renewed Walker has five episodes left to air this season, including tonight’s installment.

Walker Independence‘s freshman run averaged 950,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), making it the second-most watched CW program behind its sire, Walker. (Neither the new season of Superman & Lois nor the freshman series Gotham Knights have yet to land on the Live+7 charts.)

Windy‘s audience enjoys the third-largest DVR bump (+90%) of any CW series, trailing only Kung Fu and the Canadian import Coroner.

Walker proper is averaging a network-dominating 1.3 million total weekly viewers along with a 0.2 demo rating (which is good enough for second behind All American).

Want scoop on any of the Walker shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.