The L Word: Generation Q Cancelled After 3 Seasons — But There's a Twist!

It’s good news/bad news time for fans of The L Word. We’ll start with the bad: Showtime is not renewing The L Word: Generation Q for Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports. Cable Scorecard: What's Renewed/Cancelled?

The show’s third (and now final) 10-episode season premiered on Nov. 20, 2022 and ended on Jan. 22, 2023.

Now for the good: Deadline also reports that L Word creator Ilene Chaiken is working on a New York-set reboot of the original series. According to the report, this reboot is tentatively titled — wait for it — The L Word: New York.

TVLine has reached out to Showtime for comment.

The cast of The L Word: Generation Q was a mix of new and familiar faces for longtime fans of the franchise: Jennifer Beals as Bette Porter-Kennard, Kate Moennig as Shane McCutcheon, Leisha Hailey as Alice Pieszecki, Arienne Mandi as Dani Nùñez, Sepideh Moafi as Gigi Ghorbani, Leo Sheng as Micah Lee, Jacqueline Toboni as Sarah Finley, Rosanny Zayas as Sophie Suarez, Jordan Hull as Angelica “Angie” Porter-Kennard and Jamie Clayton as Tess Van De Berg.

TVLine's Cable TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect The L Word: Generation Q's cancellation.