Raven's Home Sets Season 6 Premiere Date on Disney Channel — Watch Trailer (Plus, Which OG Character Is Back?)

We see a new season in Raven’s Home‘s not-so-distant future. And what’s this about zany hijinks at Buckingham Palace?

The Raven-Symoné-led sitcom returns to Disney Channel for Season 6 on Sunday, April 9 (8/7c), and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the official trailer.

“As the season begins, Raven, Booker and Alice travel to London to visit Victor, where they become entangled in a mix-up of majestic proportions when Alice is mistaken for a member of the royal family,” according to Disney Channel.

In addition to Raven-Symoné, returning series regulars include Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter, Rondell Sheridan as Victor Baxter, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice, Felix Avitia as Neil and Emmy Liu-Wang as Ivy.

Recurring cast members include Ernie Grunwald as Chill Grill head chef Lazlo, Juliana Joel as Raven’s design assistant Nikki, JeCobi Swain as Alice’s arch-rival Dylan, and Marissa Reyes as Booker’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Cami.

Longtime Raven’s Home fans can also appreciate that Season 6 will include a guest appearance from Sky Katz as the Baxters’ former Chicago neighbor Tess O’Malley. According to Disney Channel, her arrival in San Francisco “causes a jealous Neil to question his status as Booker’s BFF.”

Raven’s Home, which premiered in 2017, is a follow-up to the iconic Disney Channel series That’s So Raven, which aired from 2003 to 2007. Raven’s Home is executive-produced by Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff, who developed the series, along with Anthony C. Hill, Robin M. Henry and Raven-Symoné. It was created by That’s So Raven masterminds Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman.