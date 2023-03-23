The chemistry between Charlotte and George is off the charts in the full trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which you can check out above. What's New on Netflix, Disney+ and More

The sneak peek at the Bridgerton prequel, released by Netflix on Thursday, promises a complicated romance at Buckingham, with the titular heroine initially reluctant to marry the king and eventually falling in love with him.

Premiering Thursday, May 4, the show centers on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, and explores how the young Queen’s marriage to King George “sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” per the official synopsis.

India Amarteifio (Sex Education) will portray Charlotte, and newcomer Arsema Thomas is set to play a young Lady Danbury, who “uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her own way into society.” Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) will take on the role of a young King George, and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) will play Princess Augusta.

Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her Bridgerton role as the older Queen Charlotte, along with Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

Additional cast includes Sam Clemmett (Cherry) as a young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor and Cyril Nri (The Witches) as Lord Danbury.

Showrunner and writer Shonda Rhimes executive-produces the series with longtime creative collaborator Betsy Beers and director Tom Verica.