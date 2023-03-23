TVLine Items: Happy Valley Sets Return, Afterparty Season 2 Delayed and More

Get ready to return to Happy Valley one last time: The drama’s third and final season will premiere Monday, May 22, across Acorn TV, AMC+ and BBC America (at 10/9c), with a new episode debuting weekly.

In the final six installments, “Sergeant Catherine Cawood discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce,” reads the official synopsis. “Catherine’s grandson Ryan is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with Tommy, the man Catherine still refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement. Will she solve this final case?”

Press PLAY above to watch a teaser.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 2 of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, originally set to premiere Friday, April 28, will instead bow in July (exact date TBD), TVLine has confirmed.

* Anderson Cooper will lead CNN’s new Sunday newsmagazine, The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper, premiering Sunday, April 16 at 8 pm, our sister site Variety reports.

* Watch a trailer for the Netflix standup special My Name Is Mo’Nique, debuting Tuesday, April 4:

* MGM+ has released a teaser for its docuseries Amityville: An Origin Story, premiering Sunday, April 23 at 10 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?