XO, Kitty First Look: To All the Boys Spinoff Sets May Premiere on Netflix

It’s time for Lara Jean’s little sister to step out of her shadow… and onto a plane that’ll take her halfway around the world to the boy of her dreams. What could go wrong?

The 10-episode first season of XO, Kitty, a spinoff series based on Netflix’s To All the Boys franchise, will hit the streamer globally on Thursday, May 18, TVLine has learned. To sweeten the news, Netflix has released a first-look clip from the show, which you can check out above.

XO, Kitty stars Anna Cathcart back in the role of “teen matchmaker” Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love,” per the official logline. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

In addition to Cathcart, the show’s cast includes Cast: Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex with Yunjin Kim as Jina, Sarayu Blue as Trina, John Corbett as Dan Covey, Michael K Lee as Professor Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

Creator Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild serve as co-showrunners of the Awesomeness Studios project, executive-producing alongside Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

“We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story,” Han says in a statement. “So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of XO, Kitty, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you follow Lara Jean’s sister on her own quest for love?