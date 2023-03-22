Justin Roiland Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges — Rick and Morty Boss Calls Entire Process 'Shameful'

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, who was recently dropped by Adult Swim and Hulu over a series of domestic violence charges, has been cleared of those charges, our sister site Variety reports.

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland wrote Wednesday on social media. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

He continued, “Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’ That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

Roiland had been charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit — all connected to an incident that allegedly occurred in 2020 with an unidentified woman.

When news of those charges became public in 2023, Adult Swim officially “ended its association” with Roiland. It was reported at the time that Rick and Morty was expected to forge ahead without Roiland, recasting the titular characters he has voiced for six seasons.

These charges also led Hulu to cut ties with Roiland, ending his involvement in two animated series — Solar Opposites, which Roiland co-created, and Koala Man, on which Roiland was an executive-producer.

TVLine has reached out to Hulu and Adult Swim for comment.