HIMYF: Neil Patrick Harris Returning for Supersized Midseason Finale — Plus, Hulu Sets Release Plan for Season 2B

Daddy’s coming home. How I Met Your Mother Easter Eggs on HIMYF

Hulu on Wednesday confirmed that Neil Patrick Harris‘ highly anticipated encore as How I Met Your Mother‘s Barney Stinson will take place during How I Met Your Father‘s two-episode midseason finale, which will consist of Episodes 10 and 11 and drop Tuesday, March 28.

In Part 1 of the midseason finale, titled “I’m His Swish,” while Sophie and Val battle over who gets the apartment for date night, Jesse, Sid and Charlie, all thrown by Robert’s smoldering good looks, attempt to take better care of themselves. Then in Part 2, titled, ahem, “Daddy,” Sophie spends the weekend at Robert’s country house, while the rest of the gang celebrates Lost & Found Box Day at Pemberton’s.

Afterwards, HIMYF will take a two-month break, before Season 2 resumes on Tuesday, May 23. Weekly episode drops will culminate in another double-episode finale, streaming July 11. (As previously reported, the finale was filmed before a live studio audience — a first for the How I Met… franchise.)

Harris first reprised Barney in a Season 2 premiere cameo. In the episode, Future Sophie began to tell her son the story of how she hit “rock bottom.” We then cut back to the present timeline — albeit later in the year — to find 30-year-old Soph driving through the suburbs, frantically trying to make contact with Lori. “Mom, please call me back,” she said. “I think I’m dating my dad!” Distracted, she got into a fender bender. She got out to assess the damage, and that’s when viewers learned that the vehicle she dinged belonged to the “Barnacle.”

The sequel series followed up the NPH teaser with a cameo by fellow HIMYM vet Alexis Denisof, who appeared as newsman Sandy Rivers in the Feb. 20 episode — more on that here.

