Descendants: The Rise of Red Adds Paolo Montalban, Staging Cinderella Reunion With Brandy Norwood

The next installment in Disney’s Descendants saga includes a royal reunion 26 years in the making.

The Disney+ film, which is now titled Descendants: The Rise of Red, has cast Paolo Montalban as King Charming. Fun on its own, this news becomes considerably more exciting when you remember that Brandy Norwood is playing Cinderella; she and Montalban previously played Cinderella and Prince Charming in an iconic production for ABC’s Wonderful World of Disney back in 1997.

Watch the big announcement below:

According to Disney+, Descendants: The Rise of Red “takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland.” The movie “follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.”

The Rise of Red stars Kylie Cantrall as Red, Malia Baker as Chloe, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, China Anne McClain as Uma, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Hook, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter.

A release date for the movie has not yet been announced.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Norwood and Montalban's big announcement