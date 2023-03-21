Sweet Tooth: Gus and the Hybrids Are Done Hiding in New Season 2 Teaser

The adorable deer-horned Gus is back and this time, he’s ready to fight.

In Season 2 of Sweet Tooth (which will drop all eight episodes on Netflix Thursday, April 27), “a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, as Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men,” according to the official description. “Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble.”

In the new teaser embedded above, we see hoards of hybrids rushing to escape capture, as we’re told that the part-animal-part-humans are “key to the cure.” But outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, as a plethora of Jepperd’s secrets finally come to light. As “Big Man” and Aimee rush to save the kids, Gus and his new family find themselves on a collision course with Abbott and those who want to wipe them out for good.

Rounding out the cast are Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy and Yonas Kibreab as Finn. James Brolin serves as the narrator.

Sweet Tooth is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, and is executive-produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.

Watch the new clip by pressing PLAY above, then tell us: Are you excited for Part 2 of Gus’ fight for survival? Drop a comment below.