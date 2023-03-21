Superman & Lois Discuss Pregnancy Test Results in Emotional Sneak Peek

Given everything she experienced last week, Lois’ attention is understandably divided on Tuesday’s Superman & Lois (The CW, 8/7c).

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode finds the titular reporter hopelessly lost in thought, before a very real situation pulls her back to Earth.

“Look, I know we haven’t had a chance to talk about what happened with the pregnancy,” Clark says. “We both got excited and it didn’t happen, but if it’s something that we really want, we can always try.”

“It was fun to imagine for a couple days,” she replies. “But that’s all it was, a fantasy. Our lives are full enough already.”

But is it really family planning that has Lois so distracted in this scene, or is there something else on her mind? Last week’s premiere ended with Dr. Irons calling to say that she’d like to run some tests to figure out why Lois has been feeling so off. Could that be contributing to her lack of focus? No one would blame her it.

And Clark isn’t the only one who notices a change in Lois’ demeanor. Per The CW’s official logline, “Clark and Chrissy both notice a small crack in Lois’ game face.” Elsewhere in this episode, “Sarah and Jordan have an awkward encounter,” and “Lana receives a panicked phone call.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Tuesday’s Superman & Lois, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the new season below.