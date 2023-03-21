Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar Winners Directed Jude Law's Upcoming Star Wars Series (Report)

Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Academy Award-winning writer-directors reportedly helmed at least one episode of an upcoming live-action Star Wars TV series. Star Wars TV: Status Report on 8 Shows

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — which was first teased back in May 2022 and hails from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Chris Ford — stars Jude Law (The Third Day) and is set during the post-Return of the Jedi reconstruction following the Empire’s demise (same as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Ahsoka series).

On track for a 2023 premiere (at least, the last we heard….), Skeleton Crew follows a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy, trying to find their way home. Yet while it mainly stars and is about tweenagers, Skeleton Crew is “as much for kids as The Clone Wars,” exec producer Dave Filoni made clear at last year’s Star Wars Celebration.

Little else is known about the new live-action Star Wars series, other than it reportedly wrapped filming in January of this year. But now comes (unconfirmed) word via One Take News that EEAAO‘s Daniels — also known as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who just last week collected three Oscars, for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Directing — helmed at least one episode of the new Star Wars series.

Skeleton Crew was filmed under the code name “Grammar Rodeo” (a nod to a Simpsons episode in which Bart and his pals lie to their folks about attending a made-up educational event), and has been described as “a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.”

Want scoop on any Star Wars TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.