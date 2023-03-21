9-1-1: Lone Star: Grant Returns to Kill Marjan in High-Speed Sneak Peek

What should be Marjan’s victorious joyride back to Austin quickly derails into the fight of her life on Tuesday’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8/7c).

While rescuing Kiley from her abusive boyfriend certainly felt like a happy ending last week, it soon becomes clear that this story isn’t over yet. And now it’s apparently Marjan’s turn to feel the full force of Grant’s psychotic wrath.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode, specifically of the moment that everything goes wrong for Marjan. While driving back to the 126, she discovers she’s being followed by a familiar Winnebago. And by the time she realizes that it’s Grant behind the wheel, he’s already trying to run her off the road.

Oh, and Siri? Thanks for absolutely nothing.

This episode, appropriately titled “Road Kill,” marks the climax of Marjan’s personal journey this season. After being exploited by a woman she saved from a stolen house (it’s a long story), Marjan resigned from the department and hit the open road in search of… something. Helping a woman escape her abusive boyfriend last week confirmed that Marjan’s purpose in life is to rescue people — no matter the cost.

When Marjan first set out on this journey, actress Natacha Karam told TVLine that her character needed to face some difficult questions about her future as a firefighter: “Is this something she’s going to be able to come back to and silence the inner critic that’s keeping her from following her instincts? Does she really need to be a firefighter? Internally, how capable does she even feel to return to firefighting? Is that chapter over for her?”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Tuesday’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Season 4 below.