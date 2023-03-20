Sunday Ratings: American Idol Dips, Company You Keep Eyes Uptick

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ 60 Minutes clocked in with Sunday’s biggest audience, while the night’s demo winner isat this point TBD. Which Shows Should Be Renewed? Vote Now!

CBS | Pending adjustment due to very delayed start times, 60 Minutes is reporting the night’s largest audience (with 8.5 million viewers, per CBS). The Equalizer drew 6.1 mil, East New York did 4.8 mil and NCIS: Los Angeles delivered 3.9 mil. CBS demo numbers are currently too scrambled to report with any validity.

NBC | Leading out of a Dateline rerun, Magnum P.I. dipped to a new audience low (2.9 mil) while posting its fifth straight 0.3 rating. The Blacklist (1.7 mil/0.2) was also down in audience/steady in the demo.

ABC | AFV (4.2 mil/0.4) and American Idol (4.7 mil/0.6, read recap) were down, while The Company You Keep (2.2 mil/0.3, read post mortem) was statistically steady in audience and is currently up a tenth in the demo.

FOX | The Simpsons drew 830,000 and a 0.2, followed by The Great North‘s 600K/0.2 and Bob’s Burgers‘ 740K/0.2.

