Trent Crimm, The Independent, is now Trent Crimm, member of the White House Press Corps.

Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso arrived at the White House Monday to meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to discuss the importance of addressing mental health to promote overall wellbeing. Their visit included an appearance at the daily press briefing, where Sudeikis took a question from one of Coach Lasso’s toughest critics.

“Trent Crimm, fake journalist,” portrayer James Lance said as he introduced himself to Sudeikis and the rest of the press pool. He then went on to ask the Kansas City native how he feels about Kansas City, also the birthplace of Ted Lasso, being named one of the hosting cities for the 2026 World Cup. You can watch Sudeikis offer an answer below:

Earlier in the press briefing, Sudeikis reiterated why he, along with cast members Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya), were on hand to meet with Biden.

“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all probably… know someone, or have been that someone ourselves actually, that’s struggled, that’s felt isolated, that’s felt anxious, that’s felt alone,” he said. “And it’s actually one of the many things, believe it or not, that we all have in common as human beings. That means it’s something that we can, and should, talk about with one another when we’re feeling that way, or when we when we recognize that in someone feeling that way. So, please, we encourage everyone — and this is a big theme of the show — to check in with your neighbor, your coworker, your friends, your family, and ask how they’re doing and listen.”

Excerpts from the President and Dr. Biden’s meeting with the cast are expected to be released on the White House’s social channels later today. In the meantime, hit the comments with your reactions to the press briefing.