TVLine Items: Rings of Power Adds 3, HIMYF on Freeform and More

Ciarán Hinds is headed to Middle-earth.

The Rome and Game of Thrones vet will recur during Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, TVLine has learned. The fantasy epic has also added Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful) and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) — all in undisclosed roles.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 1 of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father is getting a second run on cable network Freeform, Variety reports. Back-to-back episodes will air for five weeks, every Tuesday at 10/9c, beginning April 25.

* The Shield‘s Michael Chiklis will star opposite Danny Pino in MGM+’s forthcoming crime drama Hotel Cocaine, per Deadline.

* Minx — which was rescued by Starz after its cancellation at HBO Max — will get a linear showcase beginning March 24, with Season 1 episodes airing every Friday at 9:30 pm, ahead of Season 2’s debut (premiere date TBD). As previously reported, all Season 1 episodes will also be available via Starz’s streaming app on the 24th.

* PBS Masterpiece’s adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel Tom Jones — starring Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) — will premiere Sunday, April 30.

* Eva Longoria’s feature directorial debut Flamin’ Hot — “the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who, as a Frito-Lay janitor, disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon” — will bow on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, June 9.

* Disney+ has set a Wednesday, May 3 release date for Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, a four-part docuseries that takes viewers on “a journey around the world, spotlighting how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the biggest global music superstars,” as well as released a trailer:

