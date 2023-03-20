Eric Braeden Slams Former Y&R Star Eva Longoria for 'Derogatory Remarks' About Daytime-TV — Did He Overreact?

Things got hairy between The Mustache and onetime The Young and the Restless co-star Eva Longoria, in the wake of the latter’s reaction to a clip of her mid-2000s work on the CBS soap.

In the latest installment of HBO Max’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, the titular host about a third of the way in cued up a clip from Longoria’s two-and-a-half year run as Y&R‘s Isabella.

Longoria appeared caught off-guard by Wallace digging up said clip. Afterward, she let out a hearty laugh, then shared an anecdote about how Y&R was paying her so little at the time that she retained her job at a temp agency to make ends meet. (You can find a Twittered clip down below, or watch it right here on HBO Max, starting at the 8:15 mark.)

Eric Braeden — an eight-time Daytime Emmy nominee (and winner in 1998) for his iconic, decades-long run as Y&R‘s Victor Newman — loudly took issue with how Longoria reacted during the Who’s Talking segment.

In a series of Sunday night tweets, Braeden said, “Eva Longoria, you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors! You simply weren’t good enough to survive the pressures of this medium! You were very lucky to get on that ‘housewife’ show [ABC’s Desperate Housewives]! You did one [Desperate Housewives episode] in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue! Our actresses would run rings around you!! And they did then!! From Robert De Niro to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class!!”

Called out by some for overreacting to how Longoria reacted to the Y&R clip and what she said afterwards, Braeden doubled down, tweeting that “the whole tenor of that segment was one of embarrassment about her stint in Y&R.” He also said that “when people who have not made it in the [daytime-TV] medium or have no idea what it is about say pejorative things about it, I get pissed off! Because I’m one of few people in it who have done it all, from theater to films to loads of nighttime guest star roles! I know what I’m talking about!'”

TVLine has reached out to Longoria’s reps for comment.

Do you think that Longoria came off as ashamed of her daytime-TV roots (which actually began with a blink-and-you-missed-it, non-speaking stint as a Brenda lookalike on General Hospital)? Or doth Braeden complain too much?

Watch the clip below (or on HBO Max at the 8:15 mark), and weigh in!