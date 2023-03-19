How to Stream Kiefer Sutherland's New Espionage Thriller, Rabbit Hole

Kiefer Sutherland is trying to save the world (again). The 24 alum’s new thriller, Rabbit Hole, premieres its first two episodes Sunday, March 26 on Paramount+. Here’s what you need to do before it drops.

The series follows John Weir (played by Sutherland), who works as a spy in the world of corporate espionage. Soon, though, his mission goes international when Dr. Ben Wilson (Game of Thrones‘ Charles Dance) enlists John to “save the world,” plunging him into a world of political unrest and creepy tech surveillance.

How to Stream Rabbit Hole Online

Rabbit Hole is a Paramount+ original, so it will be available exclusively on the streaming platform on March 26. If you subscribe to Paramount+, you also get access to other originals such as Star Trek: Picard, Wolf Pack, Tulsa King, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown and Criminal Minds: Evolution. The streamer also offers subscribers movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Devotion, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).

PARAMOUNT+ STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($4.99/month; $9.99/month for Paramount+ with no ads)



Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as a bundle option. If you sign up for Paramount+, you can choose between the Essential plan with ads for just $4.99 per month; this plan does not include your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are available via separate live feeds. Paramount+ currently offers subscribers the option to save 16% by committing to a year-long subscription for $49.99.

You can watch with no ads by subscribing to the Premium plan for just $9.99/month, or save by paying $99.99 for an annual plan. (The Premium plan does include your local live CBS station). Live TV streams will still have commercials, and a few shows include brief promotional interruptions to keep you in the loop on new and upcoming Paramount+ programming.

Paramount+ offers the option for users to bundle with a Showtime subscription, giving you access to the premium cabler’s own library of original series including Yellowjackets, Your Honor, George and Tammy and more. With Showtime, you can also stream critically acclaimed films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won seven Academy Awards (including for Best Picture). For $11.99/month (or $119.99/year) you can subscribe to the Essential plan + Showtime bundle or the Premium plan + Showtime bundle. (Yes, that’s right! Both plans are now the same price!) We recommend the Premium plan + Showtime bundle because why not get ad-free streaming for the same price as the Essential plan with ads?

What Is Rabbit Hole About?

Rabbit Hole follows Weir as he tries to “save the world.” The mission leads to guns being drawn, punches being thrown — and John sticking a screwdriver into an electrical grid to knock out a city block’s power? Things get even stickier when John “is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations,” per the official description.

The supporting cast includes Meta Golding (Empire), Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown), Rob Yang (Succession), Walt Klink (The English) and Jason Butler Harner (Ozark). This Is Us alums John Requa and Glenn Ficarra serve as writers and directors on the eight-episode series.

WATCH RABBIT HOLE TRAILER:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)