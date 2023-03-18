Terry Crews to Lead Jumpstart, CBS Comedy Pilot Based on Comic Strip

Terry Crews is back in uniform. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine vet is set to star in and executive-produce the CBS comedy pilot Jumpstart, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project is based on the popular comic strip that debuted in 1989 and portrayed a young Black couple’s everyday experience. Crews will play Joseph L. Cobb, a Philadelphia police officer who tries to be perfect in every facet of his life. The potential series follows Joseph and his wife, Marcy, a nurse, and Joe’s partner Crunchy.

“Crews’ Joe Cobb is a devoted husband, son, father and Philadelphia police officer,” according to Deadline. “He is also a proud Black man and often feels pressured to be flawless in each of his roles, especially in light of controversies surrounding cops. He is a charming and exuberant role model in his community. Joe loves his wife and family, but does come up short in hilarious and endearing ways that keep audiences cheering for him.”

Crews is best known for playing Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Terry Jeffords in all eight seasons of the comedy series between 2013-2021. He also starred as Julius, the family patriarch, in Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009) and as Nick Persons in Are We There Yet? (2010-2012). The actor currently hosts America’s Got Talent on NBC. In addition to his numerous TV roles, Crews has appeared in films such as Bridesmaids, White Chicks and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2.