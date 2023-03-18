Friday Ratings: March Madness on CBS, Shark Tank on ABC Lead Night

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament dominated Friday in the demo, and veritably tied ABC’s Shark Tank for the night’s biggest audience. Which Shows Should Be Renewed? Vote Now!

CBS | Primetime March Madness coverage averaged 3.35 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, on par with Thursday’s Night 1 tallies.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.37 mil/0.4) was steady.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) ticked down.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (1.9 mil/0.2) and Grand Crew (1.2 mil/0.1) were steady in viewers yet dipped in the demo.

THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway? Tell Me, Now!! (570K/0.1) surged in viewers.

