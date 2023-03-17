Ratings: CBS' March Madness Tip-Off and Station 19 Lead Thursday

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ March Madness coverage tipoff dominated Thursday in the demo, while ABC’s Station 19 fired up the largest audience. Which Shows Should Be Renewed? Vote Now!

CBS | Primetime coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball championship tournament averaged 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

ABC | Station 19 (4.2 mil/0.5), Grey’s Anatomy (3.4 mil/0.4, read recap) and Alaska Daily (2.9 mil/0.2) all added viewers and were steady in the demo, with Alaska Daily matching its best audience since Episode 2.

FOX | Next Level Chef (1.9 mil/0.4) was steady, while Animal Control (1.4 mil/0.3) and Call Me Kat (1.3 mil/0.3) both ticked up.

