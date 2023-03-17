The Great British Baking Show: ITV's Alison Hammond Named New Co-Host

The Great British Bake Off (known Stateside as The Great British Baking Show, because we are funny that way) has found a replacement for Matt Lucas.

Alison Hammond, of ITV’s This Morning — and a contender on a 2020 celebrity edition of the baking competition — is set to join Noel Fielding as co-host next season.

Hammond confirmed the news (first leaked by the UK’s Daily Mirror) with a tweeted video of miniature models of herself, Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, all made out of icing.

“It’s Official! It’s happening The Great British Bake Off!” she wrote. “Let’s have it – The cake that is 🤣 So excited.”

In addition to vying in the celeb edition of The Great British Bake Off, Hammond’s across-the-pond reality-TV experiences include appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and judging the BBC edition of I Can See Your Voice.

Fielding responded to the news via a reply to Hammond’s Instagram post, saying, “Congratulations and welcome to the tent lovely!! We are gonna have an absolute blast together. I can’t wait. I’m buzzing. Two naughty kids together :) x x x.x The bakers will love you.”

Matt Lucas announced his exit from the baking competition (which streams Stateside on Netflix) back in December, sayimg, “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way to spend my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three [seasons] and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.

“I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to [Noel], Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent,” Lucas continued. “I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!”