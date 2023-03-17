Bel-Air Renewed for Season 3 at Peacock — Watch Announcement

Peacock is extending Will’s reign over Bel-Air, renewing the drama for a third season, TVLine has learned. Streaming TV: What's Renewed? Canceled?

A dramatic reimagining of the iconic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, this new series stars Jabari Banks as Will Smith, a troubled Philadelphia teen who moves into his aunt and uncle’s Los Angeles mansion in pursuit of a better life.

Along with Banks, Bel-Air also stars Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks.

Several actors from the original Fresh Prince have also made special appearances in Peacock’s reboot: Daphne Maxwell Reid, the second Aunt Viv, played Art Council board member Helen; Vernee Watson-Johnson, originally Will’s mother, played another board member named Janice; and Tatyana Ali, OG Ashley, played new Ashley’s English teacher Mrs. Hughes.

New episodes of Bel-Air stream Thursdays on Peacock, with Season 3 set to conclude on April 27.

Are you a fan of the dramatic Fresh Prince reboot?