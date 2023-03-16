The Other Two Sets Season 3 Return

After nearly two years, HBO Max will release The Other Two Season 3 on Thursday, May 4.

The series began on Comedy Central in January 2019, before moving to HBO Max for Season 2, which premiered in 2021. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The Other Two stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as struggling siblings Cary and Brooke. In Season 3, “after comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother (Molly Shannon), who’s now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary are finally standing on their own two feet — fully ‘successful’ in their own right,” the official logline reads. “And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???”

In the Season 2 finale, Brooke and Cary were about to achieve professional success, but then their overworked mother, Pat, collapsed on the runway of Chase’s fashion show, and Chase revealed he didn’t want to be a fashion designer in the first place. Chase’s manager (and Pat’s boyfriend), Streeter (Ken Marino), took the family on a tropical getaway for some much-needed R&R, while Cary stayed back to shoot his new movie… which was set to begin filming right before the COVID pandemic shut everything down. (Read our finale post mortem.)

Since the third season was filmed entirely during the pandemic and takes place in present-day, the series will feature COVID-19 storylines. But rest assured, The Other Two Season 3 is not a “COVID show,” the series’ executive producer Chris Kelly told Vanity Fair, who first reported the release date news. “We are three years in the future, but all of our characters have been impacted in some way by what we’ve all gone through. And we just tried to explore different funny routes that that would take them.”

Scroll down for first-look photos, then let us know in the comments: Are you ready to relive the pandemic in The Other Two Season 3?











