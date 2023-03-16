Keri Russell Drama The Diplomat Lands Netflix Release Date — Get a First Look

Keri Russell is heading back into the world of international intrigue — and sooner than you might think.

The Americans alum’s new drama The Diplomat will debut on Netflix on Thursday, April 20, TVLine has learned. The streamer has also released a first-look photo from the series, which you can see above. Russell stars as Kate Wyler, the newly named U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has to mediate international crises and build strategic alliances while also managing a rocky marriage to fellow diplomat Hal, played by Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle).

“The Diplomat is a show about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships,” series creator and executive producer Debora Cahn (The West Wing, Homeland) said in a statement. “It’s hard to keep a relationship going, be it a marriage or a military alliance. We change, the world changes, and yet we want these relationships to go on forever. It’s a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other. In the world of diplomacy, you’re dealing with a lot of rule-bound, protocol-driven behavior, but underneath all that, these are people who sweat, and spill coffee on their clothes, and forget the name of the person they’re talking to. All of that is always bubbling under the grandeur and majesty of working with heads of state.”

