TVLine Items: Showtime Eyes Gattaca Series, Penguin Adds Three and More

The team behind Homeland is looking to bring Gattaca to Showtime.

A series based on the 1997 movie that starred Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman is in development at the cabler, with Homeland vets Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon attached as executive producers, our sister site Variety reports. The duo co-created the project with Craig Borten (Dallas Buyers Club), and Gansa will serve as showrunner if it moves forward.

The plot of the potential series is being kept under wraps. The film, which went on to reach cult status after its theater release, centered on Vincent Freeman (Hawke), an “in-valid” person who was born outside an eugenics program that screens for genetic defects. Vincent took on the identity of the genetically superior Jerome Eugene Morrow (Jude Law) to realize his dream of going into space. Thurman played Irene Cassini, Vincent’s “valid” coworker with whom he falls in love.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO Max’s upcoming The Batman spinoff series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, has added Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Scott Cohen (Gilmore Girls) and James Madio (The Offer) to its cast in a recurring capacity, Variety reports. No official details are available about their characters, although sources tell the site that Zegen is playing Alberto Falcone, the son of Gotham City crime boss Carmine Falcone (portrayed by John Turturro in The Batman).

* Karamo Brown’s eponymous daytime talk show Karamo has been renewed for Season 2.

* Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) will costar in Peacock’s limited-series adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz as the novel’s author, Heather Morris. Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire) and Anna Próchniak (Baptiste, Warsaw 44) will take on the lead roles of Lale Sokolov and Gita Furman in the true-life story of a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II.

* The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will shift to fall and take place on Sunday, Nov. 19.

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for Rugrats Season 2, premiering with its first 13 episodes on Friday, April 14. The second season will feature the “rebirth” of Tommy’s little brother Dil (voiced again by original series vet Tara Strong), who was not featured in Season 1 of the reboot.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?