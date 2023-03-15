Ratings: Gotham Knights Has OK Start; The Voice, FBI Lead Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice led Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI easily copped the night’s largest audience. Which Bubble Shows Would You Save? Vote!

CBS | FBI (with 7 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) and International (5.4 mil/0.3) both dipped in the demo, while Most Wanted (5 mil/0.3) was steady — and all three shows posted their best audiences since Jan. 24. (Get CBS finale dates!)

NBC | Night Court (3.4 mil/0.4) slipped to new lows, American Auto (2 mil/0.2) hit a demo low and The Voice (4.7 mil/0.5) was steady week-to-week. That’s My Jam closed out the night with 2.5 mil/0.3.

THE CW | Superman & Lois returned to 753K and a 0.1, off just a tick from its Season 2 averages. Gotham Knights debuted to 602K and a 0.1, which is on par with what Walker Independence opened with in the fall (615K/0.1, leading out of the network’s other most-watched program). TVLine readers gave SuperLois an average grade of “A,” while Gotham Knights netted a “B.”

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.6 mil/0.4) dipped, while Accused (1.9 mil/0.3) was steady.

ABC | The Bachelor‘s “Women Tell All” special drew 2.6 mil and a 0.4.

