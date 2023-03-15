Ted Lasso Modeled Rupert's Office After Emperor's Throne Room in Star Wars — What Might That Reveal About Nate?

Ted Lasso‘s latest Star Wars nod isn’t exactly subtle.

During Wednesday’s Season 3 premiere, West Ham United coach Nathan Shelley is escorted to Rupert Mannion’s office, which is clearly modeled after the Emperor’s Throne Room on the second Death Star, as seen in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

This, of course, leads us to speculate on the series’ endgame. Namely, if Mr. Mannion is a stand-in for Emperor Palpatine, and we know that Palpatine is eventually done in by his creation, does this suggest that Nate will destroy him like Darth Vader did the Emperor?

“It doesn’t suggest anything at all,” series co-creator Brendan Hunt answers playfully in the video above. “How dare you! Hey man, that was just an office we found at London Stadium. Apparently, when they were doing the Olympics, they wanted to put something together like that.”

Hunt, aka Coach Beard, eventually follows up with a more sincere response, but dodges the original question.

“Thank you for noticing that office,” he says. “Paul Cripps, our production designer, has been doing stellar work from Season 1. But that office may be his crowning achievement. Like, I would just hang out in that room when we weren’t even shooting. It’s f–king great!”

Whether or not a redemption arc’s in store for Nate remains to be seen. What we do know is that he’s struggling with his newfound power, as evidenced by his panic attack in the season opener. To hear what series stars Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis have to say about that, click here.

Do you think Rupert’s London Stadium office is a strong indicator of what’s to come in Ted Lasso Season 3? Sound off in Comments. (For additional coverage on the premiere’s Roy/Keeley twist, go here.)